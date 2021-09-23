As Howard County continues to navigate through a pandemic, local providers are making adjustments to better serve their patients. Scenic Mountain Medical Group Pediatrics office is taking proactive steps and realigning their visits into sick and well-check locations.
“We take pride and great concern in providing care for you and your family. We appreciate families trusting us with the care of their children and want to ensure the community that we are being proactive when it comes to keeping the youth healthy and safe,” Mitzi Knight, Business Development for SMMC said.
According to Dr. Joseph Chavez, pediatric provider at Scenic Mountain Medical Group, there has been a recent surge of Covid-19, strep and RSV in pediatric patients. In order to accommodate the sick visits and maintain a safe environment for well-visits, the pediatric office has been divided into two locations.
“We had to take a step back and re-evaluate the regular flow of appointments as we strive to keep a safe environment for families to be seen,” Knight said. “We have come up with a system to separate our well children form our sick visits and are limiting exposure as much as we can.”
Knight continued, “The relocation of sick visits is temporary, but is a must right now as we are taking every effort possible to limit unnecessary exposure.”
At this time, all well visits and school/sports physicals will be conducted in Suite 205. Sick visits will take place downstairs. The new check in system will be as follows: upon arrival patients will park in designated parking spaces marked 1-15, on the east side of the plaza, and stay in the car. Check in will take place over the phone; a staff member will come to the vehicle and obtain needed information before taking the patient inside. The patient will then be escorted into the sick visit office.
“We are asking that all patients and families wear a mask while speaking with the providers and staff, and while in the facility,” she said. “The temporary sick visit clinic has been divided into private areas for the doctor to visit with patients and provide any tests that may be needed.”
Knight continued, “The area we are using for the sick visits is a raw shell, but is clean and providing an area to see patients in a cool area and outside the elements of the outdoors, which is hard on us all. The area may not be physically and aesthetically pleasing, but it is clean and sanitary. The area is cleaned after each patient and all precautions are being taken very seriously.”
To schedule a sick visit or well-check call, 432-268-4660.