As 2020 rolls out, more than 10 inches of snow has fallen across Howard County on New Years Eve.
BSPD, BSFD and HCSO have been issuing safety warnings all day as they continued to respond to calls of stranded vehicles and weather related accidents.
Parts of I20 have been shutdown due to accidents and stranded vehicles.
One of the most recent safety posts issued by BSPD read as follows:
Snow continues to fall in Big Spring and Howard County! The Big Spring Police Department asks citizens to please STAY HOME. Only drive if absolutely necessary and if you must go out, allow extra time for travel and use extreme caution while on the roadway. Reports from our officers is that all roads in Big Spring and Howard County are in VERY BAD shape and VERY DIFFICULT to drive on at this time.
STAY HOME and STAY SAFE!!!!
As the final hours of 2020 pass, the community is reminded to be safe this holiday. If at all possible stay home as roads are expected to get worse overnight.