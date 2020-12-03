December 5, 2020, is the first day to file for a place on the ballot for the Special Election to be held on March 6, 2021 to fill the unexpired terms of City Councilmembers from districts five and six. The last day to file for a place on the ballot is January 4, 2021. December 5, 2020, falls on a Saturday; therefore, the first day to file in person will be on the following Monday, December 7, 2020.
Please submit all Candidate Applications and Campaign Treasurer Appointments to the City Secretary’s Office located at 310 Nolan Street, Big Spring, Texas 79720. City Hall hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (closed from noon to 1:00 PM for lunch).