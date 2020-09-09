A special meeting of the Big Spring City Council has been called for Saturday, Sept. 12 at Noon at the City Council Chambers.
The Council will hear from the PACE Group on Executive search services for a City Manager. After hearing the presentation, the council will retire into Executive Session to discuss and deliberate the appointment, employment and duties of interim City Manager.
After discussion has concluded, the Council will reconvene in Open Session and take possible action regarding appointment, employment and duties of an interim City Manager.
There will also be consideration and possible action taken to authorize the interim City Manager or another person to be specified, to seek proposals or bids for Executive search services for a City Manager, and or to post notices of the employment vacancy for City Manager.