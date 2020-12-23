Big Spring State Hospital announced on Wednesday they are scheduled to receive the first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines at Big Spring State Hospital and will be vaccinating staff as soon as possible.
The announcement stated, they were offering the vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, to all staff who want to get vaccinated, increasing our ability to protect the health and safety of patients in our care while we continue responding to this pandemic. There are approximately 505 staff who work on campus.
A little before 5 p.m. another release was issued announcing the vaccines have arrived and began to be distributed to employees upon arrival.