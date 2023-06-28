Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun this morning then becoming cloudy this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 95F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%.