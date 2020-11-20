Beginning Monday November 23rd all lobbies of the State National Bank in Big Spring, Lamesa and O’Donnell will be closed until the end of the year due to the spike in Covid 19 cases.
All drive in windows will be open and all digital banking will be available. The State National Bank is making this move to insure the safety of its customers and staff.
In person services such as loans, new accounts, wire transfers, safe deposit box entry, etc. will be by appointment only. Phone 432 264-2100 or custserve@statenational.bank.
Masks are required inside the bank.