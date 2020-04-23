State National Bank of Big Spring has joined the Texas Bankers Association and its charitable arm, the Texas Bankers Foundation, in making a contribution to the West Texas Food Bank and the South Plains Food Bank, as part of the Feeding Texas network of 21 food banks that serve all 254 Texas counties. The Foundation is making contributions totaling $26,000 on behalf of Texas banks as part of the “Texas Banks 4 Food Banks” initiative.
Texas community banks have led the nation in processing Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses as well as supporting individual customers in a variety of ways throughout the crisis. Bankers, however, recognize the overwhelming challenges Texas food banks are experiencing as the unprecedented demand for assistance makes it more difficult than ever to keep their shelves stocked.
“We have seen the demand and the significant needs at food banks across the state and are inspired by the incredible efforts of the Feeding Texas network to meet those needs,” said State National Bank’s President & CEO, Richard Steel. “We have been assisting our customers and communities through this difficult time with their financial needs, but it’s also very important that we help with their essential needs as well.”
Texas banks and the Texas Bankers Foundation have been giving back to their communities during disasters, such as Hurricane Harvey, tornadoes, shootings and fires, and through contributions to military organizations and 4-H and Future Farmers of America, to name a few.
Whether it is putting food on the table by helping to preserve jobs or literally helping to put food on the table in partnership with Feeding Texas, the Texas Bankers Association and its member banks embrace the tagline, “Strong Banks. Stronger Communities,” now more than ever.
To learn more about Feeding Texas, visit: https://www.feedingtexas.org