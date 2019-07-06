The Big Spring State Park roads will be receiving a little TLC on July 9, which requires the park to be closed. No access will be granted to the State Park from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while the sealcoat work is taking place.
According to the statement released by the Big Spring State Park, for safety reasons and to allow the movement of the construction equipment on the park road system, public access will be closed. The park is set to reopen once the work is complete.
Alton and State Park staff apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the communities understanding.