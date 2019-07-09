The Big Spring State Park roads will be receiving a little TLC today, which requires the park to be closed. No access will be granted to the State Park until 4 p.m. while the sealcoat work is taking place.
“It has been about 17 years since a repaving and resurfacing has taken place on the Scenic Mountain State Park roads,” Ron Alton, Big Spring State Park Manager, said.
According to the statement released by the Big Spring State Park, for safety reasons and to allow the movement of the construction equipment on the park road system, public access will be closed.
Alton and State Park staff apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciates the communities understanding.
Once the sealcoating project is complete, the park will reopen to the public.