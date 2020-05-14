The City of Big Spring and Howard County Emergency Management will be “bump” testing a couple of our storm sirens today. The test will not be a prolonged sound, but will be an “on-off” function test. The time of the function “bump” test will be between 1:00 P.M. and 5:00 P.M.
Storm Siren Testing today from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m.
