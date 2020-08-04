The tradition continues this year as Walmart and The Salvation Army are teaming up once again to provide new school supplies to local children in need during the second annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign event at Walmart this weekend - Aug. 7-8, during Tax-Free Weekend.
For kids preparing for the upcoming school year, school supplies remain critical to their success. In light of COVID-19, The Salvation Army has adapted its services to ensure that children in every community can continue receiving the educational support they deserve. This year, the “Stuff the Bus” campaign event in Big Spring is one of more than 4,500 similar events taking place at Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop off requested items at red Salvation Army collection bins at the front of the store.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, The Salvation Army has provided more than 65 million meals through a combination of prepared meals and food boxes, 1.45 million nights of safe shelter, and emotional and spiritual support to more than 778,000 people, in addition to the financial assistance, hygiene kits, and youth programs the organization provides in almost every zip code in America.
For those unable to make it to Walmart that day, our office is located at 811 W 5th Street in Big Spring for any supply drop-offs.
All donations made at “Stuff the Bus” campaign events will remain in the community to help The Salvation Army provide back-to-school support to local children in need.
