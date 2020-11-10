According to the Texas Department of Public Safety a two vehicle accident Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a 64-year old Big Spring resident, about 1.5 miles north of Big Spring around SH 350 and FM 700.
A 2012 Freightliner tractor trailer driven by Henry Ray Brinsfield-Rodriguez, 40 years old, of Chihuahua, Mexico, was traveling north on SH 350 when the 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Ramamurthy Hariharan, 64-year-old from Big Spring, failed to yield the right of way at the stop intersection. The vehicle driven by Hariharan collided with the tractor trailer driven by Brinsfield-Rodriguez.
Justice of the Peace Kelly Seales prounounced Hariharan at the scene of the accident; Brinsfield-Rodriguez was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.
Another two-vehicle collision occurred last Thursday 10 miles east of Gail. The early afternoon accident claimed the life of a 22-year-old Hermleigh resident, Coletyn R. King.
According to the DPS report, King was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 east on US 180, as a 2020 Freightliner driven by Lonny Backus, 63, of Abilene was traveling west on US 180.
King's vehicle crossed the center stripe and entered the westbound lane striking the tractor trailer head on. King was pronounced at the scene by Justice of the Peace Jane Jones. The passenger in King's vehicle was transferred to University Medical Center in Lubbock with non-incapacitating injuries. The driver of the tractor trailer, Lonny Backus, was transported to Medical Arts Hospital in Lamesa with non-incapacitating injuries.