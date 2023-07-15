I have always loved the sunflower paintings done by Vincent Van Gogh. Bright colors and the thick textured paint on his canvas can create a warmth for the viewer just like the real sunflower does in nature.  Sunflowers have cheerful faces brightening any garden or roadside , and they come in a multitude of colors from the traditional bright yellow to orange, red, white, and multiple colors on the petals.  They can have single petals or double and range in height from two to ten feet tall.  The tallest recorded sunflower was thirty feet in height.   

