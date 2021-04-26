Howard County residents who stepped outside Monday Night were able to look at the Night sky and see the first of only two supermoons of 2021, as the Super Pink Full Moon lit up the sky.
Supermoons full moons that appear bigger in the sky than usual, though the difference may not be noticeable to the casual observer. During a supermoon, the moon can appear up to 14% larger and 30% brighter than when it is at its farthest from Earth. That’s because it coincides with the moon's arrival at perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit.