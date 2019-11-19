On Nov. 18, 2019, at approximately 1:15 p.m., a Big Spring Police Department Officer observed a White 2013 Chevrolet 2500 HD truck at the intersection of Third and Johnson, which had been reported stolen to the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.
The officer caught up with the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle refused to stop and the officer engaged in a pursuit with the vehicle. The pursuit continued westbound on Third Street and continued to turn behind an abandoned residence in the 1800 block of W. Third.
The officer turned behind the vehicle and found the occupants to have already run from the vehicle. A perimeter was established and Christian Anthony Torrence, a white male, 24 years of age was subsequently arrested.
Within the vehicle recovered, officers located property that had been stolen from vehicles in Garden City.
As a result of this arrest Investigators with the Big Spring Police Department, Howard County Sheriff’s Office and Garden City Sheriff’s Office are working together to clear multiple vehicle burglaries, stolen vehicles, stolen firearms and habitation burglaries.
At the time of this release Torrence has been charged with the following:
Possession of Marijuana, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, Unauthorized use of a Motor Vehicle (2 counts), Theft of a Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
Investigators believe additional charges will follow as this investigation proceeds.
Investigators are also asking for help from the community in identifying several key fobs that were found to be in Torrence possession yesterday as well as key fobs found to be in Ryan McKiernan and Anthony Ledesma’s possession from their arrest on Nov. 8, 2019.
If you have any information or suspect key fobs in our possession to belong to one of your vehicles please call Detectives Sergeant John Haynes at 432-264-2558. If you have any information relating to any of these investigations we are currently working please call CrimeStoppers at (432)263-tips (8477). You can also leave an anonymous tip using the “P3 Tips” mobile application or from web address www.P3tips.com/1277.
The Big Spring Police Department continues to urge the community to lock your vehicles and continue to remove from within vehicles firearms, valuables, key-fobs, etc.