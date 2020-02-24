During the monthly meeting of the Howard College Board of Trustees the board members were able to see the newly wrapped SWCD bus. The design was discussed during a previous meeting. This was the unveiling of the bus for the trustees.
Also discussed during the meeting was the submission of a Title V grant for the 2020 year.
The upcoming joint City and School election - set for May 2020 - was also discussed. Names and order for the ballot were discussed and drawn for.
Other routine items on the agenda ware also discussed and voted on. The board of trustees will convene again next month for a routine meeting.