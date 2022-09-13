Editor’s note: The following press re- lease regarding the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra’s 2022-23 concert season was provided by the Big Spring Symphony Association.
The Big Spring Symphony Association (BSSA) has announced its plans for the upcoming 2022-2023 Concert Season. BSSA is celebrating 41 years and the season is entitled, “As Time Goes By.”
Dr. Keith Graumann celebrates his 20th Concert Season as Music Director and Conductor of the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra (BSSO). All the concerts this season will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be held
at the Big Spring High School Auditorium.BSSA thanks the Big Spring Independent School District and Big Spring High School for making this venue possible, since our regular venue is still not an option.
