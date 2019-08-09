This weekend, Texas shoppers can buy certain back-to-school items tax free.
What's included in Texas' Sales Tax Holiday weekend?
- Clothing, footwear and backpacks under $100 per item.
- School supplies under $100 per item.
Tax-Free shopping tips for Texans
- If you’re planning on using a business account to purchase your tax-free items, make sure you have an exemption certificate to prove you’re shopping for a student
- Use this as a chance to shop for more than just back-to-school items, like office supplies and work clothes or work uniforms. Plus, diapers are included on the tax-free list, so families may want to stock up.
- According to the Texas Comptroller’s office, you can use layaway plans to purchase tax-free items, provided you put the qualifying item under a layaway plan during the tax-free holiday OR makes the final payment during the holiday.
- Online purchases qualify for waived sales tax if the order is accepted by the merchant and paid for during the sales-tax holiday.