This weekend, Texas shoppers can buy certain back-to-school items tax free. 

What's included in Texas' Sales Tax Holiday weekend?

As a shopper in Texas, make the most out tax-free shopping for back-to-school season by purchasing items in the tax-exempt categories and staying away from those items that are still taxable. This year, the summer sales tax holiday runs Aug. 9 to 11.
 
In general, tax-free items are:
  • Clothing, footwear and backpacks under $100 per item.
  • School supplies under $100 per item.
Find an all-inclusive list of tax-exempt goods and school supplies at the Texas Comptroller’s website.

Tax-Free shopping tips for Texans

A few more tips to keep in mind as you head out to the stores to buy your back-to-school supplies:
 
  • If you’re planning on using a business account to purchase your tax-free items, make sure you have an exemption certificate to prove you’re shopping for a student
  • Use this as a chance to shop for more than just back-to-school items, like office supplies and work clothes or work uniforms. Plus, diapers are included on the tax-free list, so families may want to stock up.
  • According to the Texas Comptroller’s office, you can use layaway plans to purchase tax-free items, provided you put the qualifying item under a layaway plan during the tax-free holiday OR makes the final payment during the holiday.
  • Online purchases qualify for waived sales tax if the order is accepted by the merchant and paid for during the sales-tax holiday.

Many essential school supplies didn’t make the list. Anything that costs more than $100 is excluded, which includes laptops, textbooks, smartphones and electronic readers. However, tax-free savings is about a 6% discount. While that’s not bad, when you’re shopping for a big-ticket item like a new laptop, you’ll want to save a little bit more.

