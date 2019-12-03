On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, City crews performing water line replacements in the following area will shut off water temporarily:
•East 11th Place from Lamar Street to Monticello
Customers in this area will experience low pressure and/or total water interruption while crews tie in to the new water line. This work will begin after lunch on December 3, 2019 and continue until complete. We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your patience while this project is completed. Please direct any questions or concerns to the office of Shane Bowles, Public Works Director, at 432-264-2501.