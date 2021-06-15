The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s annual Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference will be held July 7 in Monahans at the Ward County Event Center, 1525 E. Monahans Parkway, and the Ward County Arena, 3203 S. Stockton Ave. World-renowned educator and animal behavior expert Temple Grandin, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker.
Temple Grandin, Ph.D., will be the featured speaker for the Sandhills Beef Conference. (Photo by Rosalie Winard)
The cost is $40 with advance registration or $50 at the door. The all-day event will start with breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and programming beginning at 8:30 a.m. Both lunch and breakfast are included in the cost and an authentic chuckwagon will be on hand preparing the meals. The steak and potatoes lunch will feature Akaushi beef from a local provider.
The event will feature real-world cattle demonstrations as well as educational talks and discussions.
Word-class cattle experts
“I am ecstatic about the group of speakers we have lined up for this event, and we’re tremendously excited to bring someone as influential and well-known as Dr. Grandin to Far West Texas,” said Dena Floyd, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Winkler and Loving counties. “Our goal is to bring relevant agricultural programming to our Far West Texas agricultural producers. With the speakers we have lined up for this event, we expect to have many attendees, including from outside of West Texas.”
Other expert speakers include Tiffany Dowell Lashmet, J.D., AgriLife Extension agricultural law specialist, Amarillo; Ky Pohler, Ph.D., Department of Animal Science reproductive physiologist, Bryan-College Station; Ron Gill, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension beef cattle specialist, Bryan-College Station; and Bruce Carpenter, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension livestock specialist, Ft. Stockton.
“Tiffany Lashmet will be providing her agricultural law expertise on ranch succession and will cover upcoming policy changes that will affect that,” Floyd said. “Dr. Ky Pohler will cover his game-changing chute-side pregnancy test, and we’ll have a round table of our experts and local entrepreneurs discussing topics like the emergence of small-town processing plants.”
Program schedule
The first portion of the event will be in the Ward County Events Center. After lunch, the event will shift to Ward County Arena where Grandin, Carpenter and Gill will be speaking as well as presenting a live cattle-handling demonstration inside the arena.
Additional information is available at the Sandhills Beef Cattle Conference facebook page. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the event; contact Floyd at Dena.Floyd@ag.tamu.edu for more information.