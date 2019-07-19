A large number of juvenile green sea turtles are showing up on or near the shores and jetties near Corpus Christi and possibly in more areas. The small turtles are returning to bays and estuaries from the Gulf of Mexico to continue their growth in shallow waters. Reports are being received of people chasing and picking up sea turtles for pictures and allowing dogs to chase and harass the turtles. The six juvenile green sea turtles shown in the attached picture were captured in a cast net and subsequently drowned. Sea turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act and it is a violation to capture, harass, harm, pursue or attempt to engage in any such activity directed at these animals. Should you come across small sea turtles while at the beach, TPWD encourages the public to take advantage of this unique opportunity to observe these animals in the wild but do not attempt to capture, touch or chase them and keep pets from chasing or interfering with them. If the turtle is injured, hooked or entangled in fishing line, please contact the Sea Turtle Stranding Network at 1-866-TURTLE-5. If you observe someone harassing or attempting to capture a sea turtle please contact Operation Game Thief at 1-800-792-GAME.