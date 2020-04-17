Governor Greg Abbott made several important announcements to begin the reopening of Texas and our economy during a press conference today (Friday).
A few key points:
All public schools, private schools, colleges, and universities will remain closed for the 2019-2020 school year. Teachers may go into the classroom for video instruction, to perform administrative duties, and clean out their classrooms. The Texas Education Agency will provide further guidelines in the coming days.
Area schools have begun to issue statements regarding this announcement. Distance learning will continue for the remaining six weeks of school. Food services are also expected to continue during this time. More information will be released regarding end of year activities, graduation and picking up items that are at the schools.
State parks will reopen on Monday, April 20th and all visitors will be required to wear face coverings or masks. Groups are limited to no more than 5 people and social distancing guidelines still need to be followed.
On Friday, April 24th retail outlets that are not deemed "essential services" will be able to reopen under a "Retail-To-Go" model. Under this model, reopened establishments are required to deliver goods to customer's cars, homes, or other locations to minimize contact for those who have not already switched to this model.
On Wednesday, April 22 non-emergency medical procedures will be allowed to resume, but health care facilities must continue to prioritize the treatment of COVID-19 patients and prioritize the use of personal protective equipment for that purpose.
Governor Abbott announced the creation of the Strike Force to Open Texas. This Strike Force was created to facilitate the data-driven, strategic reopening of our Texas economy. You can find out more about the Strike Force here: https://gov.texas.gov/…/governor-abbott-issues-executive-or…
Governor Abbott will make additional announcements on Monday, April 27 about the continued reopening of Texas, according to his press conference.