Today marks the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
June 6, 1944, 150,000 allied service members invaded Normandy, France – during World War II – by land, by sea and by air. This is marked as a pivotal moment in the fight; a moment that took massive coordination and planning, but served as the turning point of the war and left an impact on history.
Before the invasion, General Dwight D. Eisenhower said, “... the eyes of the world are upon you ...”
The invasion of Normandy, while many lives were lost that day, is a representation in history of what can be done when unity is obtained.
“The tide has turned! The freeman of the world ar marching together to Victory!” Eisenhower said.
75 years later, we still pause and remember the sacrifice given by so many. According to a report by Newsweek, there are 9,380 Amerian service members buried at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in France.
Thank you to all who served in Normandy, and the families of those who served; We appreciate your service!