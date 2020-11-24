Howard County and Big Spring residents are preparing for Thanksgiving Day 2020.
As usual, for the Thanksgiving Holiday, City of Big Spring offices will be closed on Thursday and regular hours will resume on Friday, Nov. 27. During this time, emergency services - Fire, EMS, and Police - will operate as usual.
Howard County Offices are also going to be closed for the Thanksgiving Holiday as well. Emergency services will continue to operate as usual.
The Howard County Library, along with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, will be closed for Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 30.
The Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce will also be closed on Thursday and Friday, in recognition of Thanksgiving Day. The office will also be closing at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 25
The Big Spring Herald will also be recognizing the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and the office will be closed. However, the daily paper will be delivered as usual and no interruption should take place with home deliveries.
Local banks will also be closed in recognition of Thanksgiving Day with many resuming normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 27. Check with your bank branch for more information regarding lobby openings due to Covid-19 precautions.