Happy Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving Day may look a little bit different this year, but there are plenty of reasons to be thankful. For those who are gathering together with family, there are a few safety precautions to remember: 

• social distance with those not in your household
• wear a mask when around others not in your household
• sanitize frequently - hands and cooking utensils, surfaces
• limit gathers to 10 and under
• host gatherings outdoors if at all possible
 
As for cooking safety tips, it is important to practice safe cooking practices when preparing the Thanksgiving meal: 
• do not lay flammable items on hot surfaces such as the stove/oven
• keep children away from hot surfaces
• make sure and wipe down surfaces
• do not leave food unattended while cooking
• do not consume alcohol while cooking, pay attention while cooking
 
In addition to families preparing meals this holiday season. The Salvation Army of Big Spring will be heading out with their volunteers and serving up meals to those in need. 
 
In recognition of the Thanksgiving Holiday, City and County offices are closed today and Friday. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 30.  The Big Spring Herald office is also closed today in recognition of the holiday, along with local banks. 
On behalf of the Big Spring Herald, Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours. 

