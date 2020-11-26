Thanksgiving Day may look a little bit different this year, but there are plenty of reasons to be thankful. For those who are gathering together with family, there are a few safety precautions to remember:
featured
Thanksgiving Day in Howard County
• social distance with those not in your household
• wear a mask when around others not in your household
• sanitize frequently - hands and cooking utensils, surfaces
• limit gathers to 10 and under
• host gatherings outdoors if at all possible
As for cooking safety tips, it is important to practice safe cooking practices when preparing the Thanksgiving meal:
• do not lay flammable items on hot surfaces such as the stove/oven
• keep children away from hot surfaces
• make sure and wipe down surfaces
• do not leave food unattended while cooking
• do not consume alcohol while cooking, pay attention while cooking
In addition to families preparing meals this holiday season. The Salvation Army of Big Spring will be heading out with their volunteers and serving up meals to those in need.
In recognition of the Thanksgiving Holiday, City and County offices are closed today and Friday. Regular business hours will resume Monday, Nov. 30. The Big Spring Herald office is also closed today in recognition of the holiday, along with local banks.
On behalf of the Big Spring Herald, Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours.
Managing Editor
AMANDA DUFORAT
Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Thanksgiving Day in Howard County
- Thanksgiving Day closures
- 12 local businesses to take part in Small Business Saturday
- Howard County, region J hits 15% hospitalization rate
- Kicking off the Holiday Comfort Food Care Package program to provide holiday meals for at-risk youth and families in our communities, while supporting local Texas restaurants.
- Crossroads Housing Development food box distribution still going
- GriefShare Surviving the Holidays seminar to be held Monday
- City offices to open by appointment only or electronic means
Online Poll
-
Nov 26
Most Popular
Articles
- Howard County Courthouse announces closure beginning Tuesday
- Howard County, region J hits 15% hospitalization rate
- Update to Hit and Run Fatality
- Big Spring wins triple overtime instant classic over El Paso Riverside
- State National Bank announces lobby closures
- Darden rehired as City Manager
- Sunday afternoon accident claims life of Big Spring man
- Thanksgiving Day closures
- Crossroads Housing Development food box distribution still going
- Kicking off the Holiday Comfort Food Care Package program to provide holiday meals for at-risk youth and families in our communities, while supporting local Texas restaurants.