The Salvation Army Red Kettles are out!
Volunteers are still needed. Anyone wanting to sign up to help ring the bell can contact Ben or Charlsie Godwin at the Salvation Army of Big Spring.
Currently, live music can be heard heading into Walmart as band students are doing their part and helping out with bell ringing.
Friday afternoon at 7 p.m. the Grinch will be able to be found ringing the bell at Walmart. Star Dodge will be matching every dollar that is placed in the Red Kettle this afternoon.
The monies collected during the Red Kettle season go back into funding community outreach at Christmas and throughout the year.