The Big Spring Police Department issued the following press release, regarding an accident which occurred Thursday night:
On the 20th of June 2019 at approximately 11:12 P.M., Big Spring Police Department Officers and Big Spring Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the 1800 block S. Gregg in reference to a major accident involving three vehicles. Upon preliminary investigation, officers have determined that a 2014, white in color, Chevrolet Equinox SUV, occupied only by the driver, identified as Gary Miers Jr. w/m 42 yoa, exited the DK Convenience store westbound into the 1800 blk of S. Gregg and into the southbound lanes at which time his vehicle was struck by a 2018, yellow in color, Chevrolet Camero, occupied by four occupants and driven by Dakota Backes w/m 19 years of age who was driving southbound in the outside lane of 1800 blk S. Gregg and also, a 2013, white in color, Chevrolet 1500 pickup, occupied by two occupants and driven by Mackenzie Powell w/f 22 years of age, who was traveling southbound in the inside lane of the 1800 blk of S. Gregg. Gary Miers Jr. was found to be deceased at the scene of the accident. Howard County Justice of the Peace Judge Connie Shaw responded and pronounced Miers Jr. deceased. No other occupants reported injuries at the time of the accident. At this time this accident is still under investigation and no further information is available.
Chief of Police, Chad Williams
Lieutenant Brian Gordon