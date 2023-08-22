ANDREWS COUNTY, TX – Three people are dead and three others injured following a fatal two-vehicle accident in Andrews County this past Sunday. The accident occurred 10 miles north of Gardendale on Farm Market Road 1788.
Three dead, three injured in Andrews County accident
- HERALD Staff Report
