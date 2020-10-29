The temperatures are warming up and Thursday evening is filled with activities.
Due to the inclement weather that swept across Howard County, the Big Spring City Council meeting which was originally scheduled for Tuesday has been rescheduled for this evening at 5:30. The City Council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
The agenda is posted on the mybigspring.com website. A few of the key points for this evening's meeting include:
•Discussion and Possible Action to Terminate the SAFER Grant from DePauw FEMA and Reimburse Monies Received to Date and Directing the Interim City Manager or His Designee to Notify FEMA and Execute Any Necessary Documents
• Discussion and Possible Action on the City of Big Spring Policies and Thomason Procedures Regarding Accepting, Handling, and Responding to Information Requests under the Texas Public Information Act
•First Reading of An Ordinance Amending Chapter 2 of the Big 110-112 Hagen Spring City Code Entitled "Administration" by Adding a New Article IX Entitled "Reasonable Accommodations Policy" in Order to Establish a Policy to Address Grievances Concerning Accessibility to City Services and Designating the City Manager or His/Her Designee as the ADA Coordinator; Providing for Severability; and Providing an Effective Date
• Proclamation - Municipal Court Week November 2-6
The Interim City Manager will also provide an update on the most recent large item pick up, the Amphitheater Phase 1A Ribbon Cutting, and a presentation of the landfill video.
Those wishing to attend the meeting can do so in person at the City Council Chambers, online through mybigspring.com/224/Channel-17-Live or through Channel 17 on Suddenlink. Those wishing to make a comment by phone can also do so by calling 432-264-2411 during the public comment section of the agenda.
Other activities taking place this evening include:
• Alive After 5 hosted by the Big Spring Area Chamber of Commerce and the Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club. This is an opportunity to network and will take place from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
• Balloon Release for victims of Domestic Violence will take place at Comanche Trail Park at 6 p.m. This event is hosted by Seventy Times Seven Center and donations will be accepted at the event. The community is invited to attend.