At least six of the Tiger Bravo veterans will be on hand for a book signing at Hotel Settles from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Friday.
Tiger Bravo tells of the heroic actions put forth by young men who were fighting for their country and the struggles they have endured since, through letters and person stories of the soldiers.
Those wanting to attend the Book Signing event will have an opportunity to have their book signed by the men who lived the history. Books will be available for purchase at the event or you may bring your own copy of the book to be signed as well.
This is an opportunity to meet the brave men who walked through the battlefield, bring history to life and extend gratitude for the ultimate sacrifices they each made.