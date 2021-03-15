Temperatures are rising, the sun is out a little bit longer, and the trash is ready to be picked up - Toasty Tuesday season is kicking off.
The first Toasty Tuesday is taking place this week and will focus on the area around the Emergency Room entrance of Scenic Mountain Medical Center and FM 700.
The community is encouraged to come and kick off the Toasty Tuesday activities. The group will meet at 6:30 p.m. and pick up trash for about an hour.
The group will meet each Tuesday at a different location each week.