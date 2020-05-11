Keep Big Spring Beautiful will be resuming Toasty Tuesdays this week now that warmer weather has arrived and numerous parts of the State are starting to re-open.
KBSB will be meeting at Local's this Tuesday (May 12) at 6:30 p.m. The group will clean in the area for an hour. Materials needed - trash bags, gloves, etc. - to help clean up will be provided.
This is an opportunity to get out enjoy some fresh air, practice social distancing in the process and clean up Big Spring. Each week the group will meet in a different location in town to clean up.
All are welcome to attend and join in the efforts.