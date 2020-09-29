A special town hall meeting will take place Tuesday (tonight) evening at 6, in the Howard County Courthouse on the third floor.
During the town hall, citizens will be able to place input on the issue of Concerning County Assistance District.
For those unable to attend this evening's meeting, another Town Hall will be held on Oct. 6 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Anyone intending to address the Commissioners' Court shall complete and turn in a designated form to County Judge and all cell phones are to be silenced.