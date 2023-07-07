TPWD showcases last years Big Time Texas Hunts winners – Entries for 23-24 season open till Oct. 9

Big Time Texas Hunts  – Texas Grand Slam Winner Mr. Stephen Lambden poses with his 8.5 year-old 10 point mule deer that he harvested at the Double H Ranch located in the Chihuahuan Desert. Hunters can enter the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing up until Oct. 9 for a chance to win the Texas Grand Slam hunt package along with nine other hunting packages.

 Courtesy photo/Texas Parks & Wildlife

In a press release last week, Texas Parks and Wildlife recently showcased the winners of the Big Time Texas Hunts for the 2022-2023 hunting season Total there were 14 winners chosen out of a total of 154,551 entries that entered in the drawing, according to an earlier TPWD press release.

