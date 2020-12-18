The traffic lights at the INTERSECTION OF FM700 AND GOLIAD are not working due to a vehicle accident that occurred overnight. TxDOT crews will not be able to make repairs until Monday, at the earliest. The intersection will operate as a FOUR-WAY STOP until repairs are made. Drivers are asked to exercise caution when traveling through this intersection.
breaking
Traffic Lights out at FM700 and Goliad
Latest News
- 5 vehicle accident Wednesday results in one fatality
- Traffic Lights out at FM700 and Goliad
- Urgent traffic alert for FM 700 and Goliad
- Holiday Sip and Shop this Thursday
- Salvation Army in need of volunteers
- DPS announces temporary waiver for DL/ID expirations ending in April 2021
- Scenic Mountain Medical Center Puts Focus on Patient Safety and receives a ‘B’ in the Fall 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
- eSports competition update from BSISD
Online Poll
What's your favorite Christmas song?
Christmas time is here and so is the music. What classic Christmas songs do you like to listen to?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- State 4A State Band Competition winners announced
- One vehicle accident results in fatality Sunday morning
- Forsan Band earns 2nd Place at State
- Forsan and Big Spring Bands headed to State Competition
- Urgent traffic alert for FM 700 and Goliad
- COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Texas
- Christmas weekend activities in Howard County
- Coahoma Board of Trustees to meet Thursday
- Holiday Sip and Shop this Thursday
- 5 vehicle accident Wednesday results in one fatality
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.