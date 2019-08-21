Emergency responders were called out to a train / car collision near FM 700 and Corbell Wednesday afternoon, around 4 p.m.
A passenger vehicle attempted to cross the tracks when it was struck by the appoaching train. The Howard County Sherrifs office tells media sources, there were only minor injuries to the vehicle occupant(s) though we're did not confirm how many people were in the vehicle. No injuries to train operators.
The crash is still under investigation. DPS and Howard County Sherriff deputies were on scene.
We will release more info if and when it becomes available.