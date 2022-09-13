Robert Rios from Big Spring held a small tribute on this year’s 9/11 at the Big Spring YMCA. Rios, along with Jake Hernandez, Josh Nightingale, and Anthony Black did a 110-story stair climb in full gear. The 110-story stair climb is a way to honor the FDNY first responders that made that exact climb on 9/11, selflessly risking their lives so that others might live. The event was organized by Rios who has wanted to do this for over two years now. “This is something that I’ve been wanting to put together for the past two years,” Rios stated “We’ve been to the ground zero museum in New York, and it was really eye opening to me and since then I just wanted to do something, a tribute to honor them. I know it’s a small tribute and doesn’t really do it justice compared to what they really went through but being a firefighter myself I just wanted to honor them and pay tribute.” Rios added. Rios would like to give a special thanks to Josh Nightingale for providing the first responder gear for the tribute, Dathan Jones from the YMCA for allowing the event to take place and to Rios’ wife Rosi Slate who has been supportive throughout all of this. Be sure to check out next months Living magazine for the full story.
featured
Tribute to honor first responders on 9/11
- Patrick Gonzales
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Patrick Gonzales
Herald Sports Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Howard County Fair returns this weekend
- Lt. Gov. Patrick campaigns & breakfasts at Settles
- Big Spring City Council approves 2022-23 tax rate and budget
- Tribute to honor first responders on 9/11
- BSJH 7th grade volleyball teams compete at Forsan tournament over the weekend
- DAV Dove Hunt ceremony Saturday
- Commissioners announce new state seal for courtroom
- Symphony performing “A Romantic Exposition” Saturday
Online Poll
What is your favorite local Summer activity?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Ramirez arrested after deadly shooting
- DPS issues reports on three fatal weekend accidents
- Forsan crowns Homecoming King and Queen
- The Red Brick at 707 Scurry Street
- Council to consider nuisance properties, vote on 2022-23 tax rate and budget
- Plans in place for 2022 Big Spring High School Homecoming
- BSHS Homecoming
- Big Spring Steers and Lady Steers XC teams dominate home meet
- Boogie for scholarships this weekend
- BSHS Building Trades class gets first look at project house
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Recent Ads
Sale
$298,000
- Bedrooms: 3
For Sale 101 & 103 Cedar - $298,000 Prestige neighbor…