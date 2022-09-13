Tribute to honor first responders on 9/11

Standing left to right, Jake Hernandez, Robert Rios , Josh Nightingale, and Anthony Black

 Courtesy photo

Robert Rios from Big Spring held a small tribute on this year’s 9/11 at the Big Spring YMCA.  Rios, along with Jake Hernandez, Josh Nightingale, and Anthony Black did a 110-story stair climb in full gear. The 110-story stair climb is a way to honor the FDNY first responders that made that exact climb on 9/11, selflessly risking their lives so that others might live. The event was organized by Rios who has wanted to do this for over two years now. “This is something that I’ve been wanting to put together for the past two years,” Rios stated “We’ve been to the ground zero museum in New York, and it was really eye opening to me and since then I just wanted to do something, a tribute to honor them. I know it’s a small tribute and doesn’t really do it justice compared to what they really went through but being a firefighter myself I just wanted to honor them and pay tribute.” Rios added. Rios would like to give a special thanks to Josh Nightingale for providing the first responder gear for the tribute, Dathan Jones from the YMCA for allowing the event to take place and to Rios’ wife Rosi Slate who has been supportive throughout all of this. Be sure to check out next months Living magazine for the full story.

