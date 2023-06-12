MIAMI (AP) — Donald Trump said Thursday that he was indicted for mishandling classified documents at his Florida estate, a remarkable development that makes him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges by the federal government that he once oversaw.
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
- By ERIC TUCKER, JILL COLVIN and MICHAEL BALSAMO Associated Press
