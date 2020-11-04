Update: As of 8 a.m. Nov. 4 - The United States of America is still awaiting final Election 2020 results.
Votes are still being counted and no winner has been announced.
According to the Associated Press, Joe Biden is leading in Electoral Votes, sitting at 238 with President Donald Trump holding 213 Electoral Votes. Several swing states are still out with an average of 90% reporting.
Original Post, Nov. 4 at 12:30 a.m. - The Associated Press and NBC have called Texas and its 38 electoral votes for President Donald Trump, as of 12:30 a.m. Nov. 4.