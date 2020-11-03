Currently, at 11:01 CST, President Donald Trump has received 52.1% of votes for the state of Texas, while Presidential Nominee Joe Biden has received 46.5% of votes for the state of Texas. This is with an approximate 88% of the estimated votes for Texas being completed, according to The Associated Press. Mail ballots have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 4 to arrive, according to The New York Times. 

