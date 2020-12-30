Big Spring, TX (79721)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds NNE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.