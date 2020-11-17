This Saturday, Crossroads Housing Development Corporation will be giving away 73 Thanksgiving turkey meal kits at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church at 1001 S Goliad St starting at 9 AM. This will be a drive-thru event with minimal to no contact and is aimed to help those affected by the corona virus.
“We want to help those that have had a rough year have a normal Thanksgiving,” said Stacy Swisher, CHDC’s Executive Director. CHDC will also be distributing 40 Thanksgiving turkey meal kits to other nonprofits around Big Spring, including Howard County Resource Center, Victim Services, and the Big Spring Housing Authority.
Distribution will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, and will end when all kits are distributed. The turkey meal kit includes a frozen turkey and an assortment of canned goods to make classic Thanksgiving dishes.
Founded in 1999, Crossroads Housing Development Corporation is a 501-C3 nonprofit leader of affordable housing in Texas. We offer programs that are designed to help homeowners in Howard County. However, we saw the need in the community for some help this Thanksgiving and decided to move forward with making the holidays feel normal.