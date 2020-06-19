On June 19, 2020, the City of Big Spring and Howard County officials were notified of two new positive test results for COVID-19. The individuals are both isolating at home and are currently exhibiting mild symptoms. These new cases have been determined to be travel related within the state of Texas.
The affected individuals are:
A 32-year-old male
A 47-year-old male
These are the 25th and 26th cases of COVID-19 in Big Spring/Howard County. We now have twenty-six confirmed positives in Big Spring and Howard County to date.
We have seen a dramatic increase in positive cases in Big Spring/Howard County in the past two weeks. Most of the new cases are because people have unknowingly been infected and then came home infecting family members.
We urge you to take proper precautions against the spread of respiratory illness. COVID-19 remains a major concern in our community and we urge citizens to wash their hands, wear a mask, social distance and avoid travel when possible.