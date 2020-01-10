On Jan. 9 2020, at approximately 7:00 P.M., Big Spring Police Department officers were dispatched to 1900 Martin Luther King Boulevard (Knollwood Heights Apartments) in reference to suspicious activity.
Upon arrival officers made contact with an occupant of the upstairs apartment who was able to inform the officers that they were being robbed by two individuals describing them as a black male and a Hispanic male. That occupant was able to escape leaving two suspects and one additional victim inside the apartment.
Big Spring Police Department officers quickly established a perimeter of the apartment. Officers were capable of seeing inside the apartment through windows corroborating the information received by the victim that had escaped. The Big Spring Police Department / Howard County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Hostage Negotiators was immediately activated.
At this time deputies with the Howard County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Department of Public Safety responded to assist with the scene and close proximity dwellings were asked to evacuate as a precaution. After approximately 50 minutes from the original call, the second victim and two suspects exited the apartment together and the suspects were quickly taken into custody.
The suspects have been identified as David Morales Jr Hispanic/Male 24 years of age and Kevon Williams Black/Male 17 years of age. The preliminary investigation revealed both Morales and Williams entered the dwelling with a firearm with the intent of robbing the residents of marijuana and currency. The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division responded and took over the investigation. Both Morales and Williams have each been charged with 2 counts of Aggravated Robbery a Felony 1 offense. Morales was also charged with a Bondsman off Bond warrant and a Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 over 1 gram and less than 4 grams warrant.
This is an ongoing investigation and we expect additional charges to follow. There is no further information available at this time.