GAINES COUNTY – One person was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash in Gaines County on Sunday, June 11 at 10:26 a.m. The wreck occurred on US Highway 180 just 19 miles west of Lamesa.
spotlight
Two-vehicle crash results in one deceased west of Lamesa
- Special to the HERALD
-
- Updated
- Comments
Tags
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Two-vehicle crash results in one deceased west of Lamesa
- Multiple vehicle wreck ends with two fatalities in Comanche Co. DPS investigators searching for driver/vehicle that fled the scene.
- Keep Big Spring Beautiful places 3rd in Governor's Community Achievement Awards
- Big Spring Cowboy Reunion & Rodeo kicks off Thursday
- Abatements and BSFD highlight tonights city council meeting
- Heritage Musuem honors Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductees
- Check out what’s happening at the Library
- The Lion King” is coming... to the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock this October
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Big Springer wins California Competition
- Two-vehicle crash results in one deceased west of Lamesa
- Pedestrian dead in Eastland County after being struck by vehicle
- Big Spring native continues a 123-year tradition of service under the sea
- 22nd Annual Legends & Legacies dinner set for Saturday
- Heritage Musuem honors Cowboy/Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductees
- Multiple vehicle wreck ends with two fatalities in Comanche Co. DPS investigators searching for driver/vehicle that fled the scene.
- Ten Lady Buffs earn All-District honors
- Fugitive from Austin Named June’s Featured Fugitive
- The Lion King” is coming... to the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock this October
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.