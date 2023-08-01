MARTIN COUNTY, TX – A 19 year-old Lamesa man was killed and three others injured after a being involved in two vehicle wreck Monday at 6:24 a.m. The crash occurred on State Highway 349 just 13 miles north of Midland.
TX DPS: One killed, three injured in Martin Co. wreck
HERALD Staff Report
