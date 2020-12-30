Odessa TxDOT crew members will be on shift work throughout this winter storm event. Conditions vary widely across the 12-county Odessa District at this time. Overnight weather is expected to dramatically change driving conditions across the district and across the state.
If driving is a must, motorists are asked to use extreme caution, especially on New Year’s Eve. If celebrating in public, please do so responsibly. Have a designated driver who doesn’t drink or arrange for a ride in some other manner. Please do not mix alcohol with trying to drive in winter weather. That can be a deadly combination.
The National Weather Service is predicting heavy snow along the Interstate 10 corridor and in areas south of there. A lesser amount of snow is expected across most of the rest of the district.
It is important to remember that there will be patches of ice on the road as areas drop below freezing tonight. Any moisture on the road may freeze overnight and created slick spots on the road. Drivers need to continue to drive with extreme caution since it is impossible to prevent ice in every location despite round-the clock efforts of crews.
Crews will continue to treat overpasses and bridges in an effort to prevent a buildup of ice. Other materials may also be used as the situation calls for it.
Snow can be packed and become ice as it melts from traffic and then refreezes overnight. Locations that were relatively problem-free Wednesday afternoon can be much different during the rest of this storm event as precipitation and traffic patterns change.
Driving conditions across the state can be found at www.drivetexas.org.
It is impossible to treat all roads, and motorists should drive as if no road has been treated. It is advisable that motorists double commute times if they must travel. Here are some basic driving tips for winter weather:
>> Clear all snow and ice from windows to ensure proper visibility before driving.
>> Slow down. Speed limits are meant for optimal driving conditions. Smart winter driving requires driving to existing conditions.
>> Allow more room to stop. It is always possible that hitting ice will lengthen stopping distances.
>> Allow more room between you and other vehicles.
>> Do not use cruise control.
>> If you start to skid, take your foot off the gas and steer where you want to go.
>> Never slam on the brakes. Always use brakes gradually (again this lengthens stopping distances).
>> Make sure your vehicle is maintained properly.
>> Remember that bridges often ice over faster than other roads and that shady spots take longer to thaw.
Safe winter driving tips are part of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting and driving and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths on Texas roadways.