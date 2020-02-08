The first stage of the new bridge deck on US 87 will be poured at the viaduct Monday, Feb. 10. Work will begin at 9 a.m. and should be completed by 5 p.m., weather permitting.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and flaggers will help navigate the traveling public. Portable message boards and other signage announcing the bridge work and lane closure will be in place during the construction project.
This will be an active work zone so motorists should use caution and obey all traffic control devices put in place for everyone’s safety. Remember, traffic fines double when workers are present. For information on construction or road conditions and to prepare travel routes, visit www.drivetexas.org.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Abilene Public Information Officer Tanya Brown at Tanya.Brown@txdot.gov or (325) 676-6817.