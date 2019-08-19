AUSTIN — A recent study shows approximately 362 million pieces of visible litter accumulate on Texas roadways each year. As litter continues to be a growing challenge in our state, TxDOT is hopeful this statewide collaborative effort between two Texas-sized brands will help keep our state clean.
The most common forms of litter are food or organic material, like banana peels and apple cores, cigarette butts and small pieces of paper such as receipts and gum wrappers. Those who litter in Texas could face a fine starting at $500 and could go up to $2,000.